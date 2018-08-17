You are here

Singapore shares rise at Friday's open; STI up 0.86% to 3,239.44

Fri, Aug 17, 2018 - 9:12 AM
kenlim@sph.com.sg@KennethLimBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened stronger for the first time all week on Friday, with the Straits Times Index climbing 0.86 per cent or 27.51 points to 3,239.44 as at 9.02am after a broad rally overnight in the United States.

Gainers outnumbered losers 97 to 31, or about three securities up for every one down, after 44.8 million securities worth S$88.8 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Allied Technologies increased 4.0 per cent or S$0.001 to S$0.026 with 5.9 million shares traded. Golden Agri-Resources moved up 1.9 per cent or S$0.005 to S$0.275 with 3.5 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, up 1.6 per cent or S$0.39 to S$25.49; and United Overseas Bank, up 2.1 per cent or S$0.56 to S$27.25.

