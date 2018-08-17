Singapore shares rise at Friday's open; STI up 0.86% to 3,239.44

SINGAPORE stocks opened stronger for the first time all week on Friday, with the Straits Times Index climbing 0.86 per cent or 27.51 points to 3,239.44 as at 9.02am after a broad rally overnight in the United States.

Gainers outnumbered losers 97 to 31, or about three securities up for every one down, after 44.8 million securities worth S$88.8 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Allied Technologies increased 4.0 per cent or S$0.001 to S$0.026 with 5.9 million shares traded. Golden Agri-Resources moved up 1.9 per cent or S$0.005 to S$0.275 with 3.5 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, up 1.6 per cent or S$0.39 to S$25.49; and United Overseas Bank, up 2.1 per cent or S$0.56 to S$27.25.