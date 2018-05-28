Singapore shares rise at Monday's open; STI up 0.18% to 3,519.71

SINGAPORE stocks opened stronger on Monday, with the Straits Times Index increasing 0.18 per cent or 6.48 points to 3,519.71 as at 9.01am at the start of a week that will see trading holidays observed across major markets around the world.

Gainers outnumbered losers 63 to 31, or about two stocks up for every one down, after 28.5 million shares worth S$46.1 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Ezion Holdings slipped 1.6 per cent or S$0.002 to S$0.121 with 3.4 million shares traded. Sembcorp Marine retreated 3.2 per cent or S$0.07 to S$2.12 with 0.7 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, up 0.5 per cent or S$0.14 to S$29.08; and Singtel, up 0.3 per cent or S$0.01 to S$3.34.