You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks fall at Thursday's open; STI down 0.4%

Thu, Dec 17, 2020 - 9:42 AM
raphlim@sph.com.sg@RaphaelLimBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Thursday morning, following weaker than expected non-oil domestic exports (NODX) figures and mixed trading in regional markets.

The Straits Times Index (STI) fell 0.4 per cent or 11.68 points to 2,861.12 as at 9.01am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 60 to 51 after 102.8 million securities worth S$57.3 million changed hands.

NODX fell by 4.9 per cent year on year in November, in the second month of decline, according to trade agency Enterprise Singapore on Thursday. This was worse than the median estimate of 0.3 per cent growth in a private poll by Bloomberg, and extended the decrease of 3.1 per cent in October.

Genting Singapore shares were among the most actively traded securities on Thursday morning, with 7.2 million shares changing hands as at 9.02am. The counter fell 1.1 per cent or S$0.01 to S$0.88.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Units of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust were also among the top five actively traded counters in terms of value. Its units were down 1.4 per cent or S$0.03 to S$2.15 as at 9.02am.

The trio of local banks were also trading lower on Thursday morning. DBS was down 0.1 per cent or S$0.03 to S$25.53, UOB fell 0.4 per cent or S$0.09 to S$22.90, while OCBC slipped 0.6 per cent or S$0.06 to S$10.17 as at 9.02am

Among index counters, Mapletree Industrial Trust was the top gainer on Thursday morning, rising 1.1 per cent or S$0.03 to S$2.84 as at 9.02am.

In the US, Wall Street stocks finished mostly higher overnight, with the Nasdaq setting a fresh record, as markets cheered progress on US stimulus talks and a dovish Federal Reserve announcement.

The Nasdaq closed at 12,658.19, a gain of 0.5 per cent, while the broad-based S&P 500 climbed 0.2 per cent to 3,701.17. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.2 per cent to end the day at 30,154.54.

In Asia, Tokyo stocks opened flat on Thursday, with the yen's appreciation weighing on the market despite overnight gains on Wall Street in hopes for fresh US stimulus.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.08 per cent or 21.67 points at 26,735.73 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.09 per cent or 1.63 points at 1,785.20.

Elsewhere in the region, the Kospi in South Korea was down 0.2 per cent to 2,766.24 in morning trade on Thursday, while the ASX 200 in Australia was up 0.5 per cent to 6,714.8.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 17, 2020 10:02 AM
Government & Economy

Australia's November jobs soar again in boost to economic recovery

[SYDNEY] Australian jobs surpassed expectations again in November, pushing the unemployment rate lower in a sign...

Dec 17, 2020 10:01 AM
Companies & Markets

Transcorp to delist on Jan 8, 2021

TRANSCORP Holdings will be delisted from the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Jan 8, 2021 at 9am, it said in a bourse...

Dec 17, 2020 09:58 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares rise on US stimulus hopes, gold stocks boost

[BENGALURU] Australian shares rose on Thursday as gold miners posted hefty gains on a stronger bullion, while...

Dec 17, 2020 09:46 AM
Government & Economy

'China does not honour its agreements,' US admiral says after meeting no-show

[WASHINGTON] The US military on Wednesday slammed China for failing to appear at virtual, senior-level meetings...

Dec 17, 2020 09:38 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares up at start of trade

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened with fresh gains Thursday morning following a broadly healthy lead from New York...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Global tech giants' moves in Singapore a boon to talent ecosystem

Al-Futtaim sells Royal Sporting House to Gulf Marketing Group

High yield a key factor in Soilbuild Reit's privatisation exercise, but will investors accept the deal?

Singapore port in advanced talks for Lim family's terminal stake

Workplace arrangements under review with Phase 3 reopening

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for