You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks rise at open, tracking Wall Street advance; STI up 0.6%

Wed, Nov 25, 2020 - 9:48 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SINGAPORE shares opened higher on Wednesday following overnight gains on Wall Street, as the Dow hit 30,000 points for the first time.

The Straits Times Index (STI) rose 0.6 per cent or 18.58 points to 2,910.21 as at 9.03am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 161 to 32, or about five securities up for every one down, after 338.7 million securities worth S$155.4 million changed hands.

One of the most active counters by volume was Sembcorp Marine, which gained 4.2 per cent or 0.7 Singapore cent to 17.5 cents with 33.2 million shares traded.

Other heavily traded securities include Broadway Industrial, which advanced 1.2 per cent or 0.2 Singapore cent to 16.7 cents, with 8.1 million shares changing hands, and Rex International, which put on 3.9 per cent or 0.6 Singapore cent to 16.1 cents, with 5.6 million shares traded.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Banking stocks rose in early trade. DBS was up 1.1 per cent or S$0.27 at S$25.87, UOB gained 1 per cent or S$0.24 to S$23.84, while OCBC advanced 0.2 per cent or S$0.02 to S$10.30.

Other active index counters include Singtel, which rose 0.8 per cent or S$0.02 to S$2.53, and Singapore Airlines (SIA), which jumped 4.8 per cent or S$0.21 to S$4.62.

SIA on Tuesday said it priced S$500 million worth of 3.5 per cent notes due 2030 under its S$10 billion multi-currency medium-term note programme, which it has upsized from S$5 billion previously.

In the US, the Dow surged as receding political uncertainty and hopes for coronavirus vaccines offset worries over rising Covid-19 cases. After crossing the threshold in midday trading, the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 1.5 per cent higher at 30,046.24 on Tuesday.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.6 per cent to 3,635.41, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.3 per cent to 12,036.79.

Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday, tracking rallies on Wall Street. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.2 per cent at 26,485.30 in early trade, while the broader Topix index put on 1.1 per cent to 1,781.35.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 25, 2020 09:46 AM
Technology

Digital Colony teams up with ex-Edotco CEO for Asia towers bet: sources

[NEW YORK] Digital Colony formed a partnership with former Edotco Group chief executive officer Suresh Sidhu to...

Nov 25, 2020 09:40 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open with fresh gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rallied at the open Wednesday morning, extending their winning streak into a fourth day...

Nov 25, 2020 09:24 AM
Companies & Markets

UOB to issue one billion euros of 0.01% covered bonds

INVESTORS brought a hearty appetite to UOB's offering of one billion euros (S$1.6 billion) in seven-year covered...

Nov 25, 2020 09:23 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 5.31...

Nov 25, 2020 09:21 AM
Consumer

JD unit seeks up to US$3.5b in Asia's biggest health IPO

[HONG KONG] JD Health International is looking to raise as much as US$3.5 billion in its Hong Kong initial public...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

High Court dismisses Singapore firm's bid to release funds to pare Wirecard 'loans'

Sea's Forrest Li credits Singapore in Businessman of the Year win

CIMB Singapore names three new business heads to replace axed trio

DoctorxDentist removes at least 9,700 doctors from its platform, aims to be more transparent

Healthtech use surges amid pandemic; now to put the brakes on costs

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for