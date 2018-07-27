You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon at 3,323.14, down 0.16%

Fri, Jul 27, 2018 - 1:15 PM
kenlim@sph.com.sg@KennethLimBT

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Friday afternoon in negative territory, with the Straits Times Index moving down 0.16 per cent or 5.46 points to 3,323.14 as at 1.08pm to continue a morning slump.

Losers outnumbered gainers 176 to 128, or about 11 stocks down for every eight up, after 1.2 billion shares worth S$484.6 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Falcon Energy Group moved up 8.1 per cent or S$0.004 to S$0.04 with 26.8 million shares traded. Golden Agri-Resources increased 1.8 per cent or S$0.005 to S$0.285 with 8.7 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, up 0.2 per cent or S$0.06 to S$27.20; and Capitaland, up 1.2 per cent or S$0.04 to S$3.25.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_SingaporeConstruction_270718_1.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Construction in for long winter as cooling measures dash hopes

Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Tee Land ditches en bloc purchase of East Coast condo

BP_Kay Woo_270718_5.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Startups

Blockchain-based ride-hailing app TADA makes Singapore debut

Most Read

1 70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years
2 En bloc hopefuls extend tender closing dates
3 Singapore's top 50 tycoons get 11% richer; 3 newcomers join list: Forbes
4 Far East buys 27 residential units in ex-AA Centre
5 Singtel board grilled on debt, cybersecurity in three-hour AGM
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGprivate_270718_61.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore private home prices up 3.4% in Q2, 7.4% in H1; growth forecasts cut on new property curbs

BP_HDB_270718_73.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resales rise 33.3% in Q2; prices inch up 0.1%

BP_SGcbd_270718_66.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Office rentals rise by slower 1.6% in Q2, up 9.4% from year ago: URA

BP_noble_270718_58.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Frasers Hospitality Trust, TEE International, CDLHT, Noble, SIA, SPH

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening