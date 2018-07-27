Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon at 3,323.14, down 0.16%

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Friday afternoon in negative territory, with the Straits Times Index moving down 0.16 per cent or 5.46 points to 3,323.14 as at 1.08pm to continue a morning slump.

Losers outnumbered gainers 176 to 128, or about 11 stocks down for every eight up, after 1.2 billion shares worth S$484.6 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Falcon Energy Group moved up 8.1 per cent or S$0.004 to S$0.04 with 26.8 million shares traded. Golden Agri-Resources increased 1.8 per cent or S$0.005 to S$0.285 with 8.7 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, up 0.2 per cent or S$0.06 to S$27.20; and Capitaland, up 1.2 per cent or S$0.04 to S$3.25.