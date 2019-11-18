Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon up 0.23% on day

SINGAPORE shares regained some ground to resume trading in positive territory on Monday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index up 0.23 per cent, or 7.57 points to 3,246.43 as at 1pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 212 to 130, after about 775 million shares worth S$486.5 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Tritech jumped 34.4 per cent, or 1.1 cents to 4.3 Singapore cents, with 83.9 million shares traded.

This comes after the water and environment group on Sunday said it has inked two agreements with Chinese firms Ooway Technology and China Business Credit Guarantee, that could result in an entry into fintech, as well as the emergence of a new controlling shareholder.

Also in the spotlight for the day was Yangzijiang Shipbuilding which rose 8 per cent, or eight cents to S$1.08, with 64.2 million shares traded.

The counter soared as much as 10 per cent on Monday morning, following an update that the company's executive chairman Ren Yuanlin is "safe and healthy", and expected to return "before too long".

Meanwhile, the banking trio was mixed in the afternoon trade - DBS slipped 0.8 per cent, or 21 cents to S$26.41 on an ex-dividend basis, United Overseas Bank gained 0.4 per cent, or 10 cents to S$26.84, and OCBC Bank was flat at S$11.15.

Other active index stocks included Singtel which gained 1.3 per cent, or four cents to S$3.22, and Venture which was up 1.7 per cent, or 26 cents to S$16.03.