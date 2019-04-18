You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon at 3,346.86, down 0.05% on day

Thu, Apr 18, 2019 - 1:16 PM
SINGAPORE stocks began the Thursday afternoon session slightly lower on the day, with the Straits Times Index down 0.05 per cent or 1.78 points to 3,346.86 as at 1.02pm after a quiet and relatively directionless morning.

Losers outnumbered gainers 183 to 138, or about four securities down for every three up, after 492.1 million securities worth S$419 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Mapletree Logistics Trust declined 0.7 per cent or S$0.01 to S$1.43 with 16.6 million shares traded. Y Ventures Group increased 8.4 per cent or S$0.01 to S$0.129 with 8.3 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, down 0.2 per cent or S$0.06 to S$27.43; and Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, down 1.0 per cent or S$0.03 to S$2.91.

