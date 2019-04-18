You are here
Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon at 3,346.86, down 0.05% on day
SINGAPORE stocks began the Thursday afternoon session slightly lower on the day, with the Straits Times Index down 0.05 per cent or 1.78 points to 3,346.86 as at 1.02pm after a quiet and relatively directionless morning.
Losers outnumbered gainers 183 to 138, or about four securities down for every three up, after 492.1 million securities worth S$419 million changed hands.
Among the most heavily traded by volume, Mapletree Logistics Trust declined 0.7 per cent or S$0.01 to S$1.43 with 16.6 million shares traded. Y Ventures Group increased 8.4 per cent or S$0.01 to S$0.129 with 8.3 million shares traded.
Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, down 0.2 per cent or S$0.06 to S$27.43; and Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, down 1.0 per cent or S$0.03 to S$2.91.