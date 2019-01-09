You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon at 3,155.29, up 1.04% on day

Wed, Jan 09, 2019 - 1:29 PM
SINGAPORE stocks are poised to extend gains for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index up 1.04 per cent or 32.35 points to 3,155.29 as at 1.05pm.

Advancers outnumbered decliners 229 to 116, as 1.03 billion shares worth S$560.7 million changed hands.

The index's top gainers included Jardine Matheson Holdings, rising 2 per cent to US$69.25, and Jardine Cycle & Carriage, also up 2.6 per cent to S$37.07. But the standout was Venture Corp, which advanced 4.5 per cent to S$14.94.

