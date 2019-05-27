You are here

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, KLW Holdings, AEI Corp, Clearbridge Health

Mon, May 27, 2019 - 8:37 AM
THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Monday:

CapitaLand: CapitaLand has made several appointments which integrate several C-suite executives from Ascendas-Singbridge into its executive committee, in light of its acquisition of the latter, which is on track for completion in end June, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday. In addition to the new appointments, CapitaLand will be creating a group centre of excellence to bolster capabilities, innovation and set standards for business sectors and operating platforms it is involved in. The counter closed at S$3.28 on Friday, up S$0.04 or 1.24 per cent. 

KLW Holdings: The door maker is expected to report a net loss for the financial year ended March 31, going by the preliminary review of its draft financial results for FY2019. In a regulatory filing on Friday night, the Catalist-listed company issued guidance on its FY2019 financial results, saying "the losses are mainly due to a decline in revenue from the door business". The company will release final results for FY2019 by May 30. KLW shares closed at 0.3 Singapore cent on Friday, up 0.1 cent or 50 per cent.

AEI Corp: The aluminium producer has flagged that it could be placed on the Singapore Exchange's (SGX) watch list. In a filing with the SGX on Friday, it noted that it has recorded pre-tax losses for the three most recently completed consecutive financial years. Meanwhile, its six-month average daily market capitalisation as at May 24 was S$36.98 million. AEI shares closed unchanged at S$0.68 on Friday.

Clearbridge Health: It has entered into an agreement to acquire for S$3.3 million a 51 per cent stake in nine dental clinics in Singapore operating under the brand name Dental Focus. Since setting up the first clinic in 2011, Dental Focus has expanded into a network of dental clinics across the Republic, offering a range of dental services that include primary dental care, restorative and aesthetics dentistry and pain management. Clearbridge shares closed up S$0.001, or 0.68 per cent on Friday. 

