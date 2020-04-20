Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, SATS, Biolidics, First Reit, AEM, Sing Holdings

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday:

CapitaLand: Its wholly-owned lodging business unit, The Ascott, is providing accommodation for healthcare workers, guests affected by city lockdowns, migrant workers and others during the coronavirus pandemic. This included free housing for care staff from the Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home, who were displaced from their homes by their landlords, Ascott said on Monday. CapitaLand shares closed at S$2.98 on Friday.

SATS: The ground-handling and in-flight catering service provider on Friday night said it has priced S$100 million of notes due in 2025 at 2.6 per cent, to be issued under its S$500 million multicurrency medium-term note programme. SATS shares were flat at S$3.06 at Friday’s close.

Biolidics: The Singapore-based cancer diagnostics company can now distribute, market and sell its Covid-19 rapid test kits in the US, it said in a bourse filing on Monday. Biolidics shares ended trading unchanged at 31.5 Singapore cents on Friday.

First Reit: Its manager on Friday evening announced a Covid-19 case at one of its nursing homes involving an 89-year-old resident who has since been in isolation at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. Units of First Reit closed unchanged at S$0.80 on Friday.

AEM Holdings: While the Covid-19 pandemic has shuttered the doors of many businesses, AEM is bucking the trend with a positive outlook. The firm, which provides advanced chip testing solutions, is not backing down from its full-year sales guidance of S$360 million to S$380 million for 2020.

Sing Holdings: The auditor of Sing Holding’s trusts in Australia has flagged that the valuation of their hotel Travelodge Docklands in Melbourne might have “materially changed” by the date of its report due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on demand for travel and accommodation services in Australia, the mainboard-listed property development and investment group said on Sunday. Sing Holdings shares closed at 33 Singapore cents on Friday, up 0.5 cent or 1.5 per cent.

TTJ Holdings: The structural steel fabricator on Sunday said that six foreign workers employed by its unit have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. TTJ Design and Engineering at 57 Pioneer Road was named a new infection cluster on Saturday. TTJ shares last changed hands at S$0.114 apiece last Tuesday.

Y Ventures: Its financial controller has resigned to pursue other career opportunities, but she will continue to assist in the ongoing independent review to assess lapses in the Catalist-listed e-commerce startup's internal controls, the group said on Sunday. Y Ventures shares rose 0.2 Singapore cent or 2.9 per cent to seven cents on Friday.

HC Surgical Specialists: The medical services group will redeem early a S$5 million convertible bond that Heliconia’s Vanda 1 Investments had subscribed for. They will also terminate the investment agreement which included the convertible bond and the option for Vanda to invest a further S$5 million. Catalist-listed HC Surgical shares gained S$0.03 or 7.7 per cent to finish at S$0.42 on Friday, before the announcement.

Memories Group: The Catalist-listed tourism player has discovered a case of fraud at its wholly-owned Myanmar subsidiary, Asia Holidays Travels & Tours Company (AHTT). A sum of about US$500,000 was misappropriated from AHTT's accounts by three employees, and investigations are ongoing. Memories Group shares fell 0.5 Singapore cent or 13.2 per cent to 33 cents on Friday.