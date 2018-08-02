Stocks to watch: DBS, OUE Lippo Healthcare, FLT, BreadTalk, Moya Holdings

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Thursday:

DBS Group Holdings: DBS on Thursday reported an 18 per cent gain in net profit for the second quarter that was driven by higher net interest income and fee income, but has flagged heightened macroeconomic uncertainty as it moves into the second half of the year. Net profit for the three months ended June 30, 2018 stood at S$1.33 billion, compared to S$1.13 billion posted in the year-ago period. This translated to an annualised earnings per share (EPS) of S$2.10, up from S$1.76. The results missed estimates against a S$1.44 billion average forecast in a Bloomberg survey of six analysts.

OUE Lippo Healthcare: OUE Lippo Healthcare saw its loss for the second quarter ended June 30 narrow year-on-year to S$2.9 million from S$20.6 million, due to the absence of an impairment loss incurred in the year-ago period, the group announced after the market closed on Wednesday. Revenue fell 12.2 per cent to S$9.5 million from S$10.8 million, due mainly to lower revenue from the Wuxi New District Phoenix Hospital and the China pharmaceutical distribution business. Loss per share for the second quarter was 0.14 Singapore cent, compared to 1.24 Singapore cents for Q2 2017.

Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust (FLT): FLT posted a 2.9 per cent rise in distribution per unit to 1.8 Singapore cents for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, it announced on Wednesday. The Reit's (real estate investment trust) gross revenue for the quarter was up 22.6 per cent to A$49.3 million (S$49.7 million), from A$40.2 million for the year-ago period. Adjusted net property income was up 27.4 per cent to A$39.3 million from A$30.8 million previously. Distributable income was A$30.7 million, up 22.4 per cent from A$25 million.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

BreadTalk Group: BreadTalk's net profit rose 10.5 per cent to S$2.4 million for the second quarter ended June 30, from S$2.2 million in the year-ago period, it announced on Wednesday after the market closed. Revenue for the quarter was flat at S$148.8 million, compared to S$147.7 million in the year-ago period. EPS was 0.43 Singapore cent, compared to 0.39 Singapore cent for Q2 2017. BreadTalk has recommended a special dividend of 0.5 Singapore cent per share for FY2018, to be paid on Aug 21.

Moya Holdings Asia: Moya Holdings' net profit for the second quarter ended June 30 rose to S$7.2 million, more than six times the Q2 2017 net profit of S$1.2 million, due mainly to contribution from a new acquisition. Revenue for the quarter was up 130 per cent year-on-year to S$48.6 million from S$21.1 million, the Indonesia-based water treatment company said on Wednesday. EPS for the second quarter were 0.26 Singapore cent, compared to 0.04 Singapore cent for Q2 2017.