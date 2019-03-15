You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel Infrastructure Trust, Datapulse, USP Group, Oxley

Fri, Mar 15, 2019 - 9:15 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Friday:

Keppel Infrastructure Trust (KIT): KIT has upped the size of its latest equity fundraising to S$500.8 million from S$450 million, following strong demand from investors, it said on Friday. The funds will be raised via a placement of units, and a preferential offering. The placement consists of 680.3 million units at a price of S$0.441 apiece, raising gross proceeds of about S$300 million. The preferential offering has come down to 455.31 million preferential units priced at S$0.441 apiece, to raise about S$200.8 million. The bulk of the proceeds will go towards partially repaying a loan facility taken for the A$770 million (S$737.6 million) acquisition of Ixom HoldCo, a water treatment chemicals distributor. The counter closed flat at S$0.485 per unit on Thursday. 

Datapulse Technology: Datapulse has posted a net loss of S$336,000 in the second quarter, reversing from a net profit of S$38.1 million in the same period a year earlier, in the absence of an exceptional gain on sale of a leasehold property. Revenue in the three months ended Jan 31 was S$459,000, up 145.5 per cent from the same period a year earlier. After Datapulse's sale of its Tai Seng leasehold property in the previous financial year (which resulted in an exceptional gain of S$44.6 million), all operations staff were retrenched, and the group entered into a sale and purchase agreement to dispose all of its remaining Blu-Ray replication lines equipment used in the media storage business on July 25, 2018. The counter last traded at 26 Singapore cents apiece on March 12. 

USP Group: The single largest shareholder of watch-listed USP Group has parted with all her shares and resigned from the board to pursue other interests. Weng Huixin, a non-executive and non-independent director of USP, owned close to 20 million shares or 22.11 per cent of USP until she tendered her resignation on Tuesday. On the same day, she transferred a 14.18 per cent stake in the company or 12.8 million shares to Sunmax Global Capital Fund 1 as "full and final settlement of liabilities". Mdm Weng disposed of the rest of her shares for S$824,18 in off-market transactions at S$0.115 per share. USP shares last changed hands in the market at S$0.10 on March 11.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Oxley: Oxley has found a buyer for Chevron House, after owning the Grade-A office building in Raffles Place for about a year. The purchase consideration is S$1.025 billion, and the buyer is US-based real estate fund AEW, The Business Times understands. Oxley said on Thursday that it had accepted an expression of interest (EOI) to acquire Chevron House. The EOI is not legally binding and is subject to the conduct of due diligence. Trading in Oxley shares will resume on Friday. The shares added 3.13 per cent to S$0.33 on Wednesday before trading was halted.

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_150319_1.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Garage

Singapore corporate venture capital players stay upbeat

lwx_HDB_150319_4.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Real Estate

PropNex calls for revisions in cooling measures

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

Mar 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Datapulse gets shareholders' nod to move into hotel investments

Most Read

1 Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up
2 Singapore's first bitcoin trial: Quoine exchange found liable for reversing B2C2's trades
3 Broker's take: Citi Research downgrades SGX to 'sell' as HKSE's China futures contract product may curb profits
4 AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners
5 Keppel Infrastructure Trust, Oxley call for trading halts pending announcements
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_SGcbd_150319_1.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Garage

Singapore corporate venture capital players stay upbeat

BP_cbd_150319_3.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Government & Economy

SMEs to be given help to digitalise and venture abroad earlier

BT_20190315__VITEEHAI15_3724539.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
SME

Local SME Tee Hai Chem sells 51% stake to German MNC, teams up to go global

BP_SGmsia_150319_4.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, Malaysia to suspend overlapping port claims off Tuas

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening