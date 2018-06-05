You are here

Stocks to watch: Perennial, Vard, YZJ Shipbuilding, Asian Healthcare Specialists

THE following companies saw new developments which may affect trading of their shares on Tuesday:

Perennial Real Estate Holdings: Perennial Real Estate Holdings on Monday evening said its subsidiary – Perennial Xi’an Development 2 – has entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Shanghai Summit Group. The acquisition, completed on June 4, sees the property developer increase its stake in Xi’an Perennial Cheng Tou East Real Estate (Xi’an Perennial East) from 51 per cent to 65.7 per cent.

Vard Holdings: Shipbuilder Vard Holdings on Monday posted its 2018 fiscal first-quarter net loss that widened from the previous year-ago quarter. Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2018 stood at 109 million Norwegian kroner (S$17.8 million), compared to 25 million kroner the same period a year ago. This translated to a loss per share of 0.09 krone, compared to a loss per share of 0.02 krone.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (YZJ Shipbuilding): YZJ Shipbuilding has secured nine new shipbuilding orders in May worth US$578 million. The shipbuilder said after Monday's trading close that the nine vessels include two 82,000 deadweight tonne dry bulkers, two 208,000 deadweight tonne dry bulkers and five 12,000 TEU (20-foot-equivalent unit) containerships.

Asian Healthcare Specialists (AHS): The orthopaedic services provider on Tuesday posted a half-year net profit of S$1.43 million, up from S$151,000 in the year-ago period as it changed the way it paid its doctors. On a per-share basis, net earnings was 0.49 Singapore cent for the six months ended March 31, up from 0.05 Singapore cent last year. 

