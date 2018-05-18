You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: SIA, CCT, Hyphens Pharma

Fri, May 18, 2018 - 9:01 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

air6J6725.jpg
BT PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Friday:

Singapore Airlines (SIA): SIA is merging its regional brand, SilkAir, into the flagship carrier under a multi-year initiative, it said on Friday before the stock market opened, adding that it will be pumping in more than S$100 million to upgrade SilkAir's fleet. The aircraft cabin upgrades are expected to start in 2020, and will equip SilkAir with new lie-flat seats in the business class section and seat-back in-flight entertainment systems in both the business and economy class sections. The merger continues SIA's brand consolidation, and will leave the company with just two carrier brands - SIA itself and Scoot. Scoot and Tigerair had earlier merged in 2017. The national carrier on Thursday also reported a net profit of S$181.8 million for the fourth quarter ended March 31, compared to a loss of S$138.3 million previously. The counter last traded at S$11.14 apiece on Thursday. 

CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT): CCT has priced an upsized S$217.9 million overnight placement of units at S$1.676 apiece to cover the rich end of initial indications. Price talk was at a range of S$1.631 and S$1.676 per unit for the deal, which launched on Thursday. The issue price represents a discount of about 3.2 per cent to the counter's volume weighted average price of S$1.7306 on Wednesday. The counter last traded at S$1.72 apiece on Wednesday, and trading has been halted since then. Trading resumes on Friday.

Hyphens Pharma International: Hyphens Pharma on Thursday said it had received "strong interest" from investors for its initial public offering (IPO) in conjunction with its Catalist listing. As at the close of applications at noon on May 16, it had received 4,800 valid applications for the three million invitation shares made available under the public offer. It had received application monies totalling some S$118.5 million, translating to the public offer being 152 times subscribed. Hyphens Pharma's shares will commence trading at 9am on Friday. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

nz_ORANGETEE_170518.jpg
May 18, 2018
Real Estate

Chancery Court brings YTD tally to S$8.8b, topping 2017 figure

BT_20180518_NRSIA_3441291.jpg
May 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA's S$181.8m Q4 net profit surpasses expectations

2017-09-03T230804Z_254511266_RC11524FB230_RTRMADP_3_ASIA-BANKS-TRADING.JPG
May 18, 2018
Banking & Finance

Six slapped with prohibition orders for 'mis-selling'

Most Read

1 Mahathir says will bring case against Najib ‘within short while’
2 TT International's Big Box in Jurong East put up for sale by receivers
3 Far East Organization-led consortium clinches plum Holland Road site
4 SIA could surprise with stronger-than-expected results
5 Singtel Q4 profit shrinks 19% to S$781m on forex effects, lower associates' contributions
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

2018-05-17T235057Z_479703666_RC18AD436C70_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-AIR-SILKAIR.JPG
May 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA merging SilkAir into flagship carrier, to invest S$100m upgrading fleet of regional arm

nz_ORANGETEE_170518.jpg
May 18, 2018
Real Estate

Chancery Court brings YTD tally to S$8.8b, topping 2017 figure

BT_20180518_NRSIA_3441291.jpg
May 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA's S$181.8m Q4 net profit surpasses expectations

2017-09-03T230804Z_254511266_RC11524FB230_RTRMADP_3_ASIA-BANKS-TRADING.JPG
May 18, 2018
Banking & Finance

Six slapped with prohibition orders for 'mis-selling'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening