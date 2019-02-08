You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: TSH Corp, SingPost, Best World, Global Palm Resources

Fri, Feb 08, 2019 - 9:20 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Friday:

TSH Corporation: TSH Corporation on Friday said it has completed the acquisition of Sloshed! Pte Ltd, a company in the business of operating pubs and bars and import, export and distribution of spirits, wines and liquors, for about S$18.8 million in a reverse takeover (RTO) deal. The former consumer electronics and homeland security devices firm had become a cash company in August 2016 under Catalist rules. On Friday, it also announced the appointment of Chua Khoon Hui as the chief executive officer and executive director of the company with effect from Feb 7, 2019. Mr Chua is one of the three vendors in the sale. He founded Sloshed! and its subsidiaries in November 2005 when he started The Whisky Store. Separately, the group also appointed Ng Kim Chew as the group chief financial officer with effect from Feb 7, 2019. The counter closed flat at S$0.38 on Thursday, after adjusting for the share consolidation.

Singapore Post (SingPost): The Infocomm Media Development Authority has fined SingPost S$100,000 for not meeting quality of service (QoS) standards on delivery of local basic letters and registered mail in 2017. Under the Postal QoS framework, SingPost is required to deliver 99 per cent of local basic letters to an address within the Central Business District (CBD), and 98 per cent of local basic letters to destinations outside the CBD areas by the next working day. SingPost shares closed at S$0.955 apiece on Thursday, up 0.5 per cent, or 0.5 Singapore cent. 

Best World International: Best World shares gained 6 per cent within the first hour of Thursday's trading session, prompting the Singapore Exchange (SGX) to issue a query citing the unusual price movement. But shares in the skincare maker and distributor continued to make gains, eventually closing up 24 Singapore cents or 8.6 per cent to hit a 52-week high of S$3.04. In its response to the SGX after the market closed, Best World said that it was not aware of any information not previously announced that might explain the unusual price movement. But it added that it previously noticed an upward price movement in the firm's shares following the announcement of the expected date of release of its financial results for the nine months ended Sept 30, 2018. The company said on Jan 31 that it expects to report its earnings for fiscal 2018 after the market closes on Feb 26.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Global Palm Resources Holdings: The group on Thursday flagged that it is expected to report a net loss for FY2018, following a preliminary review of its unaudited financial statements for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2018. This is mainly due to a decrease in sales volume and the average selling prices of crude palm oil and palm kernel, the company said. The group is still in the process of finalising its unaudited financial results for FY2018, and further details is expected to be released on or before March 1. The counter last traded at S$0.19 on Jan 25. 

Editor's Choice

BP_bank_080219_1.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Asian banks on watch with trillion-dollar Libor transition

BP_cyber_080219_2.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Targeted initiatives, collaboration needed in war on cyber crime

BP_Procurri_080219_6.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Procurri shares jump on offer from second interested buyer

Most Read

1 GCB market to take a breather this year?
2 Budget to include help on industry transformation, job creation: Heng Swee Keat
3 SGD bond market starting 2019 with a bang
4 Braddell View en bloc signing hits 80% consent
5 Korean shipbuilders merge; ripples reach Singapore
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_bank_080219_1.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Asian banks on watch with trillion-dollar Libor transition

BP_cyber_080219_2.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Targeted initiatives, collaboration needed in war on cyber crime

BT_20190208_MLWEEKEND8_3689919.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Weekend

A revolution in retail

BT_20190208_CCEF8__3689867.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Garage

Entrepreneur First steps up effort to tap Asia's pool of deep-tech talent

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening