You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei closes flat as upbeat earnings offset coronavirus woes

Tue, Oct 27, 2020 - 2:35 PM

[TOKYO] Japanese shares ended nearly flat on Tuesday, as strong earnings from camera and copy machine maker Canon helped counter weakness in travel and real estate stocks following a lower finish on Wall Street.

After dropping as much as 1.1 per cent in early trade, the Nikkei share average was nearly flat at 23,485.80 while the broader Topix lost 0.09 per cent to 1,617.53.

The market got support from upbeat earnings reports, with Canon jumping over 8 per cent after raising its annual earnings outlook and legal portal service operator Bengo4.com reversing course to rise 7.5 per cent on upbeat quarterly results.

Overall sentiment, however, was weaker as growing worries over a second wave of infections in the United States and Europe pressured Wall Street overnight.

Declining the most, the airline index dropped 3.7 per cent as investors focused on the kind of support airlines would get to survive the Covid-19 pandemic.

SEE ALSO

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Tuesday

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Japan Airlines lost 4.27 per cent as the Nikkei business daily reported it was likely to post a record net loss of about 230 billion yen (S$2.98 billion) for the fiscal year ending March 2021. It is also reportedly seeking 300 billion yen in funding.

Smaller peer Star Flyer ended 0.9 per cent lower, having lost as much as 7 per cent after a report that it may sell new shares to a fund.

Railway operators also struggled, with West Japan Railway and Central Japan Railway falling around 3 per cent each.

Real estate companies Mitsubishi Fudosan and Sumitomo Realty fell 2.4 per cent and 1.75 per cent, respectively.

The Reit (real estate investment trust) index fell to a three-month low before some bargain-hunting helped it erase losses to finish nearly flat.

Shares of Nidec, which have doubled from a low hit in March, dropped 1.8 per cent even as the motor maker lifted its annual earnings estimate.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 27, 2020 02:23 PM
BT EXCLUSIVE
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: Singtel may commit over S$600m to Grab digital-bank venture

IN the long term, Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel) might have to commit more than S$600 million in total to...

Oct 27, 2020 02:22 PM
Energy & Commodities

EMA awards S$23m to three firms for energy efficiency projects

A TOTAL of S$23 million has been awarded by the Energy Market Authority (EMA) to three power generation companies...

Oct 27, 2020 02:14 PM
Technology

With new tools, Facebook aims to avoid election fiasco repeat

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook is leveraging its vast resources to help protect the 2020 election against the kind of...

Oct 27, 2020 02:02 PM
Government & Economy

For Chinese consumers, Ant Group app is part of the fabric of life

[SHANGHAI] The most essential item in aircraft engineer Tao Rui's possession during a recent outing in Shanghai was...

Oct 27, 2020 01:57 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares drop as global virus cases climb, US stimulus deal stalls

[BENGALURU] Australian shares closed at a near three-week low on Tuesday, as a rise in cases of the novel...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: SIA Engineering, Singtel, Sembcorp, Ascendas Reit, AIMS Apac Reit

Hot stock: Aspen shares surge 13.6% on plans to transfer to mainboard

Green energy drive: Singapore plans trial import of Malaysian electricity

Brokers' take: Ascendas Reit upgraded to 'add', analysts note strong fundamentals

Hotels roll with the punches to keep rooms occupied

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for