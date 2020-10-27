You are here

Japan Airlines to post record 230b yen net loss this year: Nikkei

Tue, Oct 27, 2020 - 11:10 AM

nz_jal_271057.jpg
Japan Airlines (JAL) is likely to post a record net loss of about 230 billion yen (S$2.98 billion) in the business year ending in March 2021, battered by a coronavirus-led plunge in demand, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

That is roughly in line with the 226.8 billion yen net loss expected by nine analysts, according to Refinitiv SmartEstimate data, and compares with a net profit of 53.41 billion yen posted in the year ended March 31.

Japan's second-biggest carrier has not provided guidance for the current year.

A JAL spokesperson said the reported forecast was not something the company announced, declining to comment. It is due to announce its first-half results on Friday.

Shares in JAL fell 2.8 per cent after the report.

REUTERS

