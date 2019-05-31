You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Shares close lower after Trump announces Mexico tariffs

Fri, May 31, 2019 - 3:31 PM

colin-ts-31.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower Friday, after US President Donald Trump announced a 5 per cent tariff on all goods from Mexico, prompting the yen to strengthen against the dollar.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 1.63 per cent, or 341.34 points, to end at 20,601.19. It dropped 2.44 per cent over the week.

The Topix index was down 1.29 per cent, or 19.70 points, at 1,512.28. It fell 1.88 per cent over the week.

Mr Trump abruptly announced the tariff plan on Twitter, saying Washington would impose it from June 10 until "illegal migrants" stop coming through Mexico into the United States.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The move sent shares in Japanese carmakers with plants in Mexico down sharply, with Honda dropping 4.26 per cent to 2,651 yen, Mazda plummeting 7.13 per cent to 1,061.5 yen, Nissan down 5.31 per cent to 734.6 yen, and Toyota slipping 2.84 per cent to 6,384 yen.

Mr Trump said the tariffs "will gradually increase until the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied, at which time the Tariffs will be removed".

"Details from the White House to follow," he added.

Hiroaki Hiwata, strategist at Toyo Securities, said many Japanese carmakers would be negatively affected by the decision.

The dollar traded at 108.92 yen in Asian trade, against 109.61 yen in New York late on Thursday.

Mr Trump's move to impose a 5 per cent tariff would be "disastrous", Mexico's under-secretary for North American affairs at the Mexican foreign ministry said, vowing to retaliate.

The threat of the fresh tariff hike overwhelmed the positive impact on the Tokyo market of rallies on Wall Street, analysts said.

Shortly before the opening bell in Tokyo, Japan issued economic data including factory output which edged up 0.6 per cent in April month-on-month, after a 0.6 per cent dip in March.

The internal affairs ministry said the unemployment rate stood at 2.4 per cent, down 0.1 percentage point from the previous month, as the labour market in the country remains tight.

AFP

Editor's Choice

lwx_cbd_310519_6.jpg
May 31, 2019
Garage

As unicorns emerge, angels gather for the hunt

BT_20190531_KRBEACH1_3796928.jpg
May 31, 2019
Real Estate

Gaw Capital, Allianz in talks to buy Duo office, retail space for over S$1.5b

BT_20190531_JUFERRARI31_3796955.jpg
May 31, 2019
Transport

Electricity adds zip to Ferrari's fastest

Most Read

1 Singapore is 8th most powerful country in Asia-Pacific; China closes in on US for top spot: think-tank
2 Egg producer lands DBS' sustainability loan
3 Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market
4 Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip
5 Fuss-free, reliable Teochew cuisine

Must Read

lwx_mas_310519_88.jpg
May 31, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore housing loans shrink again, with overall lending flat in April: MAS data

May 31, 2019
Companies & Markets

Alliance Healthcare debuts on Catalist at 20.5 S cents, 2.5% higher than IPO price

May 31, 2019
Companies & Markets

Epicentre's acting CEO uncontactable; company facing demands from creditors

May 31, 2019
Consumer

Deliveroo riders in Singapore can get paid within 3 working days

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening