[TOKYO] Tokyo shares gained Tuesday as worries receded over US-China trade friction, with profit-taking keeping the market within a narrow range.

The headline Nikkei index edged up 0.09 percent, or 19.75 points, to close at 22,098.84, while the broader Topix index added 0.42 percent, or 6.71 points, to 1,622.94.

AFP