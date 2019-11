[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Thursday after the release of weaker-than-expected growth data in Japan and with ongoing doubts over a US-China trade deal.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.76 per cent, or 178.32 points, to 23,141.55, while the broader Topix index was down 0.94 per cent, or 15.93 points, at 1,684.40.

AFP