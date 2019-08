[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks fell on Wednesday, tracking losses on Wall Street as investors locked in profits following a three-session winning streak.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slid 0.28 per cent, or 58.65 points, to close at 20,618.57 while the broader Topix index fell 0.61 per cent, or 9.26 points, to 1,497.51.

AFP