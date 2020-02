Tokyo stocks opened higher for the second straight day on Thursday helped by a cheaper yen and rallies on Wall Street as traders cheered a drop in new coronavirus cases in China.

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher for the second straight day on Thursday helped by a cheaper yen and rallies on Wall Street as traders cheered a drop in new coronavirus cases in China.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.24 per cent or 291.22 points to 23,691.92 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.93 per cent or 15.48 points at 1,687.34.

