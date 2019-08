[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday, weighed down by a strong yen and continued drops in US shares amid US-China trade woes.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.72 per cent or 151.14 points to 20,936.02 in early trade while the broader Topix index was down 0.82 per cent or 12.52 points at 1,520.94.

AFP