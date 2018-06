[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index slipped 0.31 per cent on Wednesday with investors jittery over US protectionist policies and concerns over fuel costs linked to a rise in oil prices.

The Nikkei 225 index lost 70.23 points to close at 22,271.77 while the broader Topix index was up 0.02 per cent or 0.38 points at 1,731.45.

AFP