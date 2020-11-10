You are here

US: S&P 500 eases after vaccine news rally

Tue, Nov 10, 2020 - 10:47 PM

PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 dipped at the open on Tuesday as excitement over signs of a first successful late-stage Covid-19 vaccine trial faded, while investors continued to pull money out of the big tech companies that have benefited most from the pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 96.20 points, or 0.33 per cent, at the open to 29,254.17.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 7.24 points, or 0.20 per cent, at 3,543.26, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 91.34 points, or 0.78 per cent, to 11,622.44 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

Stay up to date with The Business Times for