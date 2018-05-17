You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Stocks rebound on solid economic data, corporate results

Thu, May 17, 2018 - 6:45 AM

[NEW YORK] Wall Street rebounded strongly on Wednesday as upbeat data about US industry and positive corporate results offset weak housing data and inflation jitters.

The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.25 per cent to close the day at 24,768.93, recouping some of the ground lost on Tuesday.

The broader S&P 500 jumped 0.41 per cent to end at 2,722.46, while the tech-dominant Nasdaq rose 0.6 per cent to 7,398.29 respectively.

Yields on the 10-year US Treasury note continued to move higher, hitting 3.1 per cent, and oil prices rose again, so inflation concerns remain, but seemed to be overshadowed by positive data.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

New data showed industrial production jumped 0.7 per cent in April, and while it in part was spurred by cold weather that drove utility output higher, manufacturing and mining also put in a solid performance.

However, the cold weather that helped industry also put a damper on homebuilding, particularly of apartments, which slowed in April, falling 3.7 per cent.

Department store chain Macy's soared nearly 11 per cent after beating expectations for same-store sales.

"We are seeing a rebound, with good data on industrial production and a rebound in oil prices," said Peter Cardillo of Spartan Capital Securities.

But trade and geopolitical concerns - including North Korea's threat to pull out of the much touted June summit with President Donald Trump - are "overhanging the market," he said.

Gorilla Trades strategist Ken Berman agreed those factors, as well as renewed violence in Gaza, "could be weighing on the renewed market optimism we have seen over the past week or so."

However, even with rising oil prices, "investors seem unfazed, which is a good sign for the rest of the month," he said in a research note.

Industrial conglomerate 3M fell more than one per cent after Jefferies downgraded the company to "hold" and cut its price target on fears the company was vulnerable to inflation.

But Teva Pharmaceuticals rose nearly three per cent after Berkshire Hathaway revealed it had increased its stake in the company.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BT_20180517_GBP_3439615.jpg
May 17, 2018
Stocks

US data fuelling greenback, but outlook lacks consensus

BT_20180517_LNG_3439438.jpg
May 17, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Data analytics and e-platforms changing the commodity sector

BT_20180517_KRFAR17_3439553.jpg
May 17, 2018
Real Estate

Far East bags coveted Holland site for S$1.2b

Most Read

1 Mahathir says will bring case against Najib ‘within short while’
2 Keyless cars are convenient, but can lead to a deadly error
3 Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries
4 Now out of power, Najib faces Malaysia wrath over 1MDB secrets
5 Will Oxley pull off its property launch blitz?
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180517_GBP_3439615.jpg
May 17, 2018
Stocks

US data fuelling greenback, but outlook lacks consensus

BT_20180517_KRFAR17_3439553.jpg
May 17, 2018
Real Estate

Far East bags coveted Holland site for S$1.2b

BT_20180517_NEWPARLIA_3439478.jpg
May 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Moderate-growth forecast not cause for worry: PM

BT_20180517_ANWAR2_3439542.jpg
May 17, 2018
Government & Economy

PM Lee to meet Mahathir on Saturday

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening