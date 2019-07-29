US: Wall St eases from record highs as Fed meeting looms

Wall Street's main indexes opened below their record highs on Monday, in a muted start to a week likely to be dominated by the Federal Reserve's policy stance and a round of tech company earnings that will again test the impact of trade concerns on global growth.

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened below their record highs on Monday, in a muted start to a week likely to be dominated by the Federal Reserve's policy stance and a round of tech company earnings that will again test the impact of trade concerns on global growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.21 points at the open to 27,192.24.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.39 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 3,024.47. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.11 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 8,325.10 at the opening bell.

REUTERS