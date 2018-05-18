US: Wall St opens lower as tech stocks weigh

US stocks opened slightly lower on Friday due to losses in technology stocks including Applied Materials and Alphabet, while investors kept a close watch on US-China trade talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 6.26 points, or 0.03 per cent, at the open to 24,707.72.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 2.78 points, or 0.10 per cent, at 2,717.35. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.14 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 7,364.34 at the opening bell.

REUTERS