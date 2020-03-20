US: Wall Street opens higher at end of blistering week

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 165.96 points, or 0.83 per cent, at the open to 20,253.15.

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Friday, in what is still the market's worst month in three decades, as intervention by US policymakers finally seemed to stem the bleeding on Wall Street.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 165.96 points, or 0.83 per cent, at the open to 20,253.15. The S&P 500 opened higher by 22.55 points, or 0.94 per cent, at 2,431.94, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 97.49 points, or 1.36 per cent, to 7,248.07 at the opening bell.

REUTERS