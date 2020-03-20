You are here

US: Wall Street opens higher at end of blistering week

Fri, Mar 20, 2020 - 9:44 PM

doc79sblhrw76h1em9u9jwu_doc76jp6m7azsozxdjlivt.jpg
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 165.96 points, or 0.83 per cent, at the open to 20,253.15.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Friday, in what is still the market's worst month in three decades, as intervention by US policymakers finally seemed to stem the bleeding on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 22.55 points, or 0.94 per cent, at 2,431.94, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 97.49 points, or 1.36 per cent, to 7,248.07 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

