US: Wall Street opens higher, trade hopes build

[BENGALURU] US stocks opened higher on Tuesday as investors held their hopes on a resolution to the prolonged trade dispute between the world's two largest economies despite mixed signals from both sides.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 115.63 points, or 0.45 per cent, at the open to 26,014.46.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 14.76 points, or 0.51 per cent, at 2,893.14. The Nasdaq Composite gained 55.05 points, or 0.7 per cent, to 7,908.78 at the opening bell.

REUTERS