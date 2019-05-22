US: Wall Street opens lower on worries of escalating trade war

US stocks opened lower on Wednesday, as reports that Washington could impose sanctions on another Chinese company raised fears of an escalation in trade tensions, with the S&P 500 also dragged down by losses in chipmaker Qualcomm and home improvement chain Lowe's.

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Wednesday, as reports that Washington could impose sanctions on another Chinese company raised fears of an escalation in trade tensions, with the S&P 500 also dragged down by losses in chipmaker Qualcomm and home improvement chain Lowe's.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 58.87 points, or 0.23 per cent, at the open to 25,818.46. The S&P 500 opened lower by 8.30 points, or 0.29 per cent, at 2,856.06. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 35.92 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 7,749.81 at the opening bell.

REUTERS