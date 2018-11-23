US: Wall Street slips at open as oil prices hit year low

US stocks fell at open on Friday as energy stocks took a hit from oil prices sliding to their lowest in more than a year, while investors were nervous ahead of US-China trade talks at the G20 summit next week.

[NEW YORK] US stocks fell at open on Friday as energy stocks took a hit from oil prices sliding to their lowest in more than a year, while investors were nervous ahead of US-China trade talks at the G20 summit next week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 128.29 points, or 0.52 per cent, at the open to 24,336.40.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 16.57 points, or 0.63 per cent, at 2,633.36. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 52.74 points, or 0.76 per cent, to 6,919.52 at the opening bell.

REUTERS