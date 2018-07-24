You are here

Home > Stocks

US:Nasdaq hits record high as Alphabet powers tech rally

Tue, Jul 24, 2018 - 9:49 PM

doc715gm2ouoyh20amh7un_doc71324343yn5sit682if.jpg
The Nasdaq hit a record high at open on Tuesday, as Google-parent Alphabet climbed after a strong quarter and lifted shares of other technology companies.
AFP

[NEW YORK] The Nasdaq hit a record high at open on Tuesday, as Google-parent Alphabet climbed after a strong quarter and lifted shares of other technology companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 48.14 points, or 0.19 per cent, at the open to 25,092.43.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 13.70 points, or 0.49 per cent, at 2,820.68. The Nasdaq Composite gained 72.48 points, or 0.92 per cent, to 7,914.35 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180724_JLAUDIT24_3509096.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services

BT_20180724_MRKOHDZGU_3509236.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him

BP_OCBC_240718_2.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks step up pace of cutting, reskilling tellers

Most Read

1 Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him
2 Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services
3 Stocks to watch: Oxley, Keppel Corp, SembMarine, Chip Eng Seng, Lum Chang, SMJ International
4 OCBC to cut half of teller jobs in next 2 years in digital banking push; all affected staff to be retrained
5 Nikko AM offers new SGD corporate bond ETF
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Horizon Towers_240718_43.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Real Estate

Citing recent cooling measures, Horizon Towers extends tender closing date

BP_Horizon Towers_240718_43.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

fta.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, South America customs union Mercosur start free trade negotiations

Shopmatic 3 easy steps.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Startups

Singapore e-commerce startup Shopmatic expands to the Middle East

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening