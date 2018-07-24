US:Nasdaq hits record high as Alphabet powers tech rally

The Nasdaq hit a record high at open on Tuesday, as Google-parent Alphabet climbed after a strong quarter and lifted shares of other technology companies.

[NEW YORK] The Nasdaq hit a record high at open on Tuesday, as Google-parent Alphabet climbed after a strong quarter and lifted shares of other technology companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 48.14 points, or 0.19 per cent, at the open to 25,092.43.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 13.70 points, or 0.49 per cent, at 2,820.68. The Nasdaq Composite gained 72.48 points, or 0.92 per cent, to 7,914.35 at the opening bell.

REUTERS