Apple rolls out free repair for iPhone 6S devices that do not turn on

[BENGALURU] Apple Inc said on Friday some iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus handsets may not power on due to a failed component, and the company is offering to repair the devices for free.

The iPhone maker said the issue affects certain serial numbers of devices manufactured between October 2018 and August 2019.

Apple, which launched iPhone 6S in 2015, still continues to assemble it in India through Wistron Corp's local unit in the tech hub of Bengaluru.

