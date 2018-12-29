You are here

Home > Technology

Citi cuts Q1 iPhone production estimates on weak demand

Sat, Dec 29, 2018 - 6:58 AM

[BENGALURU] Citi Research on Friday reduced its first-quarter production estimates for Apple Inc's iPhones and nearly halved expectations on the costliest iPhone XS Max, joining other brokerages in lowering forecasts amid reports of weak demand.

"The material cut in our forecasts is driven by our view that 2018 iPhone is entering a destocking phase, which does not bode well for the supply chain," analyst William Yang wrote in a client note.

Citi said it expects the company to make 45 million iPhones for the quarter, down from 50 million it forecast earlier. The cut was mainly due to weak outlook for the iPhone XS Max, Mr Yang said.

The brokerage lowered its forecast for the number of units produced in the first quarter of iPhone XS Max, which starts at US$1,099, by 48 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

According to a Wall Street Journal report in November, Apple cut production orders for all three iPhone models launched in September.

Shares in Apple's Asian suppliers and assemblers slid in November after several component makers forecast weaker-than-expected sales, leading some market watchers to call the peak for iPhones in several key markets.

Citi has "sell" ratings on iPhone assemblers Hon Hai Precision Industry Co and Foxconn Technology Co said it sees Hon Hai as particularly vulnerable, with higher exposure to the new models.

In early December, TF International Securities analyst cut its first-quarter iPhone shipment estimate by 20 per cent. 

But other analysts remain positive on Apple. Also on Friday, analyst Tom Forte of DA Davidson reiterated his "buy" rating on Apple stock and a US$280 price target based on a Reuters report earlier this week that Apple plans to begin using Foxconn to assemble some of its newest iPhone models in India in 2019.

Mr Forte said in a note to clients he believes some of the decline in Apple's stock in recent weeks has been related to concerns that a trade conflict between the United States and China could hurt the iPhone maker.

Increased manufacturing in India could help reduce tariff concerns around the iPhone, he wrote.

"While Apple has one of the highest exposures to tariff risks, it is also the best positioned to mitigate these risks. Part of this belief was based on the company's size and ability to both negotiate pricing and terms with its manufacturers and move its manufacturing out of China," Mr Forte wrote.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20181229_COVER29OT3T_3654850-1.jpg
Dec 29, 2018
Brunch

The new cold war: a long freeze in global ties

BT_20181229_YOIGLS29BWSI_3654830.jpg
Dec 29, 2018
Real Estate

Govt trims industrial land supply amid slower manufacturing

Dec 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Malaysian theme park operator seeks Catalist listing in Singapore

Most Read

1 Asia: Most markets decline in line with global equity rout
2 Rusal board chairman quits as part of US sanctions waiver deal
3 Singapore shares close 0.3% up on Friday
4 Gaw Capital Partners said to be buying Robinson 77 for about S$710m
5 Innopac's outgoing CEO owed S$491,920 for unused leave dating back to 2008

Must Read

BT_20181229_COVER29OT3T_3654850-1.jpg
Dec 29, 2018
Brunch

The new cold war: a long freeze in global ties

BT_20181229_YOIGLS29BWSI_3654830.jpg
Dec 29, 2018
Real Estate

Govt trims industrial land supply amid slower manufacturing

BT_20181229_SPCANOPY29HDN1_3654762.jpg
Dec 29, 2018
Garage

Canopy Power raises the eco element in island paradise resorts

BT_20181229_SHUT29_3654241.jpg
Dec 29, 2018
Government & Economy

US government shutdown likely to extend into 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening