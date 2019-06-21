Cloud data firm Druva gets US$130m in fresh investment round

US cloud data protection and management company Druva, which opened a Singapore office last month, has raised US$130 million from new investment led by Viking Global Investors, bringing total capital raised to US$328 million.

The round included participation from new investors including certain funds advised by Neuberger Berman and Atreides Management, as well as existing investors including Riverwood Capital, Tenaya Capital, and Nexus Venture Partners.

The investment will be used to fuel growth and global expansion, as well as drive new product innovations, said Druva.

The corporate investment arm of the Singapore Economic Development Board, EDBI, had taken part in an earlier Series E US$51 million fundraising round for Druva back in September 2016.

Its chief executive officer and president, Chu Swee Yeok, said: "As their only Singapore investor since 2016, EDBI will continue to support Druva on their growth journey in Asia, building on the momentum from the recent opening of Druva’s Singapore office to help local and regional enterprises automate data management, enabling a more agile workforce."

Built on Amazon Web Services, Druva is a software-as-a-service solution whose technology provides backup, disaster recovery, archival and analytics solutions.