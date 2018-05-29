You are here

Home > Technology

Display makers dip on report Apple OLED shift in 2019

Tue, May 29, 2018 - 10:44 AM

BP_Japan Display_290518_11.jpg
The shares of Japan Display Inc, Sharp Corp and other display suppliers for Apple Inc fell after South Korea's Electronic Times reported that the iPhone maker has decided to use next-generation screens for all of its new models next year.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] The shares of Japan Display Inc, Sharp Corp and other display suppliers for Apple Inc fell after South Korea's Electronic Times reported that the iPhone maker has decided to use next-generation screens for all of its new models next year.

If true, Apple's move would be negative for JDI and Sharp, which have so far not been able to mass produce OLEDs and currently supply LCD screens. Samsung Display Co, part of Samsung Electronics Co, has so far been the sole provider of organic light-emitting diode displays for use in iPhones. JDI shares fell as much as 21 per cent, the biggest intraday drop since its 2014 market debut. Sharp declined as much as 3.6 per cent, while Samsung was down 1.2 per cent.

A shift to all OLED screens for iPhones would be challenging, given the sheer volume of the devices that Apple sells each year. While Samsung Electronics is the sole supplier of OLED screens for high-end Apple phones, the manufacturer also uses the displays for its own smartphones. At the same time, competitors such as LG Display Co have struggled to move into mass production. LG Display rose 5.9 per cent, the biggest intraday gain in four months.

"Ultimately, the plan is for Apple to go full OLED on its iPhones as far as I know but whether that's going to happen at this point is a question mark," said Jerry Kang, a senior principal analyst at IHS Markit based in Bundang, South Korea. "Apple hasn't been able to expand on its iPhone X production because of market demand and price issues."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Indeed, the cost of OLED technology has been a major concern. Sales of the iPhone X with an OLED screen were crimped by its starting price of US$999. Moving to all OLED screens next year would make it difficult to keep iPhones affordable for mass market consumers.

Jeff Pu, an analyst at Taipei-based Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting, said he doesn't see Apple shifting to OLED screens for its entire lineup. Even with two OLED models next year, that means Apple will need to raise the overall price tag and face the risks of selling fewer iPhones, he said.

"It is unlikely that Apple will be releasing three OLED models next year as LG Display is unlikely to significantly increase its OLED production for Apple from 5 million to 10 million units expected this year," Mr Pu said.

BLOOMBERG

Technology

AI better at finding skin cancer than doctors: study

Airbus steps up push for flying taxis, on-demand helicopters

Robot boats propel one of China's hottest startups

Another price war seen in ride-hailing market

France, Germany call for EU funding for tech start-ups

Chairman Mao stunt backfires at blockchain conference in China

Editor's Choice

yaohui-pixgeneric-9277.jpg
May 29, 2018
Banking & Finance

'Big Four' unlikely to be broken up here amid UK scrutiny of auditing

BT_20180529_JQGRAB29_3453184.jpg
May 29, 2018
Technology

Another price war seen in ride-hailing market

May 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

An opportune time for a PropNex listing

Most Read

1 Malaysia drops high-speed rail project
2 Mazars faces possible actions by Acra over Midas auditing
3 St Thomas Walk property owned by sole family in District 9 up for sale with S$68m asking price
4 DBS to build and implement Carousell's mobile wallet CarouPay
5 New MAS rules on short-selling, short-position reports to kick in on Oct 1
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

yaohui-pixgeneric-9277.jpg
May 29, 2018
Banking & Finance

'Big Four' unlikely to be broken up here amid UK scrutiny of auditing

BT_20180529_JQGRAB29_3453184.jpg
May 29, 2018
Technology

Another price war seen in ride-hailing market

DJI00049.jpg
May 29, 2018
Government & Economy

High-speed rail loss 'a setback, not knockout blow to Jurong'

BEN_1449.JPG
May 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore, India exchanges 'abandoning trade link talks'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening