Element AI forges partnerships with GIC, SGInnovate, SMU

ARTIFICIAL intelligence (AI) software products company Element AI has separately forged strategic partnerships with GIC, SGInnovate and Singapore Management University (SMU).

The partnership between Element AI and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC will focus on the application of advanced machine learning techniques to challenging problems encountered by large asset managers. Together, they will undertake research on technology trends that can be implemented enterprise wide.

In the collaboration with SGInnovate, the two companies will prioritise the expansion of the deep tech talent pool in Singapore, and the development of the fast-growing technology startup ecosystem in Asean. Together, Element AI and SGInnovate - a Singapore government-owned firm that nurtures deep-tech startups - will focus on the potential of AI-related startups to help corporations and governments address a variety of challenges. To this end, both parties will co-host a series of events and work alongside technical founders to create opportunities for startups to deploy, improve and further scale AI solutions. This will be done, in part, through collaborations with the portfolio companies of SGInnovate as well as from the wider market.

Separately, Element AI and SMU School of Law will be embarking on a research collaboration in relevant areas on the governance of AI. Specifically, SMU will be responsible for carrying out the Singaporean and Asean aspects of research while Element AI, which is headquartered in Canada, will focus on the North American aspects as well as leverage its global researcher network. Together, all parties will share information, tools and approaches in order to deliver issues and recommendation papers.