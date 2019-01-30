You are here
Lawyer sues Apple over FaceTime bug eavesdropping on client chat
[HOUSTON] Apple Inc was sued by a Houston lawyer who claims his iPhone inadvertently allowed an unknown person to eavesdrop on his private conversation with a client.
Apple has come under fire for a bug in its iOS 12.1 iPhone that lets outsiders listen to conversations held during live video group chats using the company's FaceTime feature.
"Essentially the product converts a person's personal iPhone into a microphone that can be answered by an unknown third party to listen and record one's most intimate conversation without consent," lawyer Larry Williams II said in a complaint filed in state court in Houston. He said he learned his privacy had been compromised while taking sworn testimony during a client deposition.
Mr Williams is seeking unspecified punitive damages on his claims of negligence, product liability, misrepresentation and warranty breach.
The case is Williams v Apple Inc, 2019-06645, 133 Judicial District Court, Harris County, Texas (Houston).
BLOOMBERG