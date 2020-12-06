You are here

Home > Technology

Razer to push youth bank, undeterred by failure of Singapore bid

Sun, Dec 06, 2020 - 3:27 PM

[SINGAPORE] Gaming company Razer will stick with a strategy of expanding into digital-banking services, undeterred by its failure to win a licence in Singapore following a closely-watched contest.

Razer will push on with a plan to roll out Razer Youth Bank, targeting millennials in countries such as Malaysia and the Philippines, Razer Fintech chief executive officer Lee Li Meng said in a statement. Other markets may include Europe, the Mideast or Latin America, where regulators are supportive, he said.

His comments come after Singapore on Friday awarded two digital full-bank licences. A Grab Holdings-Singapore Telecommunications venture and gaming-to-online shopping giant Sea Ltd were each awarded a licence to provide retail banking, beating a Razer-led group and other applicants.

Razer is based in Singapore and San Francisco, with shares listed in Hong Kong.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore also awarded two digital wholesale-bank licences to Jack Ma's Ant Group and a group that includes Greenland Financial Holdings and Linklogis Hong Kong. The category allows virtual lenders to target small and medium-sized businesses and other non-core segments.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 6, 2020 03:21 PM
Transport

Kia recalls 295,000 US vehicles for fire risks

[WASHINGTON] Kia Motors said on Saturday it is recalling 295,000 US vehicles for engine fire risks.

Dec 6, 2020 03:10 PM
Real Estate

Three generations, one roof: US trend amplified in pandemic

[POTOMAC] After separating from her husband in 2007, Katie Marcoux and her two young daughters moved in with her...

Dec 6, 2020 02:57 PM
Government & Economy

Japan mulls limited resumption of inbound tourism from spring: Asahi

[TOKYO] Japan's government is considering the resumption of inbound tourism on a limited basis from the spring as...

Dec 6, 2020 02:48 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia names second cabinet minister as suspect in a graft case

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's anti-graft agency named Social Affairs Minister Juliari Batubara on Sunday as a suspect in a...

Dec 6, 2020 02:42 PM
Transport

Lufthansa will have shed 29,000 staff by year end: Bild am Sonntag

[BERLIN] Lufthansa will have shed 29,000 staff by the end of the year and the German airline will cut another 10,000...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pfizer seeks emergency approval for Covid-19 vaccine in India, media say

Grab-Singtel, Sea selected for digital full bank licences

Have Covid-19 passport, will travel

Online education firm Coursera is said to weigh 2021 IPO

Glencore's billionaire boss picks his look-a-like replacement

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for