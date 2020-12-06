You are here
Razer to push youth bank, undeterred by failure of Singapore bid
[SINGAPORE] Gaming company Razer will stick with a strategy of expanding into digital-banking services, undeterred by its failure to win a licence in Singapore following a closely-watched contest.
Razer will push on with a plan to roll out Razer Youth Bank, targeting millennials in countries such as Malaysia and the Philippines, Razer Fintech chief executive officer Lee Li Meng said in a statement. Other markets may include Europe, the Mideast or Latin America, where regulators are supportive, he said.
His comments come after Singapore on Friday awarded two digital full-bank licences. A Grab Holdings-Singapore Telecommunications venture and gaming-to-online shopping giant Sea Ltd were each awarded a licence to provide retail banking, beating a Razer-led group and other applicants.
Razer is based in Singapore and San Francisco, with shares listed in Hong Kong.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore also awarded two digital wholesale-bank licences to Jack Ma's Ant Group and a group that includes Greenland Financial Holdings and Linklogis Hong Kong. The category allows virtual lenders to target small and medium-sized businesses and other non-core segments.
Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg
Your feedback is important to us
Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg
BLOOMBERG
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes