Silver Lake invests another 45.5 billion rupees in Reliance's Jio

[MUMBAI] A group led by Silver Lake Partners agreed to invest another 45.5 billion Indian rupees (S$839.8 million) in Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries' digital arm, in the latest vote of confidence in billionaire Mukesh Ambani's online push.

The US private equity firm and its co-investors will hold a 2.1 per cent stake in Reliance's Jio Platforms unit, according to a Mumbai exchange filing Friday. The deal follows Silver Lake's initial investment of 56.6 billion rupees in the company announced last month.

The digital unit has now raised about US$12 billion in less than six weeks from a lineup of marquee buyers including Facebook and US buyout firm KKR & Co. Earlier on Friday, Reliance announced that Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co will invest US$1.2 billion in Jio Platforms. It's now valued at about US$65 billion.

The latest stake sale comes amid a report that Amazon.com is in preliminary talks to buy a stake in No 2 Indian carrier Bharti Airtel for at least US$2 billion. The US online retailer is in early-stage discussions to buy about a 5 per cent holding in the Indian wireless operator, Reuters said, citing unidentified people.

American technology and investment giants have been buying into Indian companies to build their presence in Asia's second-most populous nation.

The string of investments will go toward Mr Ambani's stated goal of slashing net debt to zero at Reliance Industries, an oil-refining, petrochemicals, retail and telecommunications conglomerate that is India's largest company. The outside money has also helped set a valuation for Jio as it prepares for a listing.

Jio Platforms combines Reliance's digital assets with its wireless carrier, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, into a holding company aimed at becoming a top e-commerce and payments operator in the vast Indian market. The latest deal helps bolster Mr Ambani's plan to shift his conglomerate away from oil and petrochemicals toward faster-growing consumer businesses.

The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund are also in advanced talks to buy stakes in Jio Platforms, people familiar with the matter said earlier.

BLOOMBERG