You are here

Home > Technology

Sony to beef up chip business with new engineers

Thu, Feb 21, 2019 - 3:44 PM

colin-so-21.jpg
Sony Corp said on Thursday it will assign 40 per cent of its new engineer hires in Japan over the next two years to the chip business which includes imaging sensors, as it looks for growth from new applications in everything from cars to phones.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[TOKYO] Sony Corp said on Thursday it will assign 40 per cent of its new engineer hires in Japan over the next two years to the chip business which includes imaging sensors, as it looks for growth from new applications in everything from cars to phones.

The allocation is in line with the company's plans to invest 600 billion yen (S$7.3 billion) in imaging sensors over the three years through March 2021, or half of the group's planned capital expenditures.

Sony controls more than half of the imaging sensor market for smartphones, and the sensor business was a key driver of a turnaround for the conglomerate which in its heyday led the world in consumer gadgets.

Investors are looking for the next profit pillar as Sony's gaming business shows signs of slowing, with its popular PlayStation 4 (PS4) console nearing the end of its lifecycle.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But the company cut its annual profit outlook for imaging sensors this month to 130 billion yen, accounting for just 15 per cent of the group's overall profit, due to weakening global demand for smartphones.

Sony plans to hire 320 new engineers annually in Japan this year and the next, up from 250 in 2018. The figures do not include those to be hired by overseas units.

Chipmakers have mostly maintained their long-term investment plans as they look to new technology such as fifth-generation (5G) communication networks and artificial intelligence to fuel growth in the industry.

SK Hynix Inc on Thursday said it would spend US$107 billion building four memory chip factories in South Korea beginning 2022. 

REUTERS

Technology

PC maker Lenovo returns to Q3 profit, beats estimates

Microsoft says discovers hacking targeting democratic institutions in Europe

Samsung launches folding smartphone, first 5G handset

EU countries back copyright reforms aimed at Google, Facebook

Money FM podcast: Influence: Michelle Zatlyn, Co-founder & COO, Cloudflare

Russian hackers targeted European research groups, says Microsoft

Editor's Choice

BT_20190221_ANGDBS_3702490.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS to merge retail equities trading into bank by year-end

BP_REIT_210219_2.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Reits sector gets big boost from lifting of sunset clause on tax exemption

BT_20190221_KRCAPLAND21_3702442.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand taking step back from Singapore housing sector unless price is good

Most Read

1 Trump may worsen global car market slump
2 DBS group plans major revamp of DBS Vickers
3 DBS to merge retail equities trading into bank by year-end
4 Reits sector gets big boost from lifting of sunset clause on tax exemption
5 BBR warns of 2018 loss

Must Read

BP_Chan Chun Sing _210219_53.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore says tighter foreign worker rules are a 'surgical' move

Feb 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Trading halt on Best World shares extended by up to two days

BP_City Developments_210219_54.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

City Developments Q4 profit down 54.7% to S$77.9m

Feb 21, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banking disruptor Revolut set for Singapore beta launch in coming weeks

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening