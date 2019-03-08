You are here

'Tim Apple' goes viral on social media after Trump gaffe

Fri, Mar 08, 2019 - 7:28 AM

Apple chief executive Tim Cook turned into "Tim Apple" on social media Thursday after a slip-up by US President Donald Trump sparked a viral moment on Twitter.
[WASHINGTON] Apple chief executive Tim Cook turned into "Tim Apple" on social media Thursday after a slip-up by US President Donald Trump sparked a viral moment on Twitter.

The Twittersphere reacted after a Wednesday White House meeting where the US president thanked "Tim Apple" for the tech giant's investments and job creations.

Mr Cook changed his Twitter display name the following morning, using his first name followed by the Apple icon to get in on the fun.

Some Twitter users offered other suggestions for the president including Bill Microsoft (Gates), Elon Tesla (Musk) and even George America (Washington).

One user posted an image of Mr Cook speaking with Mr Trump with an apple fruit superimposed over his face, while another wrote "wondering what the heck #PresidentOrange is talking about."

It was not the first time Mr Trump - who is known for creating nicknames like "Crooked Hillary" - made a mix-up of this nature.

Last year he introduced CEO Marillyn Hewson of the defense giant Lockheed as "Marillyn Lockheed."

AFP

