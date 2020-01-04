You are here

Home > Technology

Tim Cook made US$125m in Apple’s 2019 fiscal year

Sat, Jan 04, 2020 - 8:26 AM

nz_timcook_040134.jpg
Apple Inc chief executive officer Tim Cook made US$125 million in the company's 2019 fiscal year, less than the year before due in part to a lower bonus.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LOS ANGELES] Apple Inc chief executive officer Tim Cook made US$125 million in the company's 2019 fiscal year, less than the year before due in part to a lower bonus.

Mr Cook got a US$3 million salary, a US$7.7 million bonus and US$884,466 in perks and other compensation in the latest period, the Cupertino, California-based technology giant said in a filing Friday. The executive also had US$113.5 million worth of Apple stock vest.

That US$125 million in total compensation was down from the US$136 million Cook made a year earlier. In that 2018 fiscal year, he got a US$12 million bonus, his largest ever. The bonus shrank in the latest period because Apple didn't beat its sales and operating income targets by as much as the year before.

Mr Cook holds unvested Apple shares worth almost US$400 million, according to Apple's filing. Mr Cook has amassed the majority of his stock through a 2011 equity award when he took over as CEO from co-founder Steve Jobs.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Other Apple executives, including chief operating officer Jeff Williams, chief financial officer Luca Maestri and general counsel Kate Adams also saw their total compensation decline. All three executives saw their bonuses decline from US$4 million to US$2.6 million for the same reason as Mr Cook.

SEE ALSO

Apple sued by New York doctor over watch's heart technology

Apple spent US$457,083 on Mr Cook's security in 2019, another US$315,311 on personal air travel expenses, the company said in its filing.

Mr Cook donated US$2 million worth of Apple shares to an undisclosed charity last week and has said he plans to eventually donate the majority of his fortune before he dies.

BLOOMBERG

Technology

Apple shares top US$300 amid optimism about holiday sales

Ex-Googler seeking office urges tech firm regulation

China's tech industry straps in for more turbulence

Amazon and Google to hit CES with digital assistants in tow

Dell to let Apple users control iPhones from their laptop

Hong Kong bourse discussing second listing with Trip.com, Netease: sources

BREAKING

Jan 4, 2020 08:16 AM
Life & Culture

Gambling threatened his career, admits Wayne Rooney

[LONDON] Former England captain Wayne Rooney has revealed a gambling addiction threated to damage his glittering...

Jan 4, 2020 08:12 AM
Government & Economy

Democrats ask US Supreme Court to save Obamacare

[WASHINGTON] The Democratic-controlled US House of Representatives and 20 Democratic-led states asked the Supreme...

Jan 4, 2020 07:30 AM
Government & Economy

Fed officials kick off 2020 with optimistic view of US economy

[BALTIMORE/WASHINGTON] Top US Federal Reserve officials struck upbeat tones about the economy on Friday, a...

Jan 4, 2020 07:17 AM
Government & Economy

US deploys troops, Iran vows 'revenge' after Soleimani death

[WASHINGTON] Thousands more US troops were ordered to the Middle East on Friday after the United States assassinated...

Jan 4, 2020 06:42 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gold nears six-year high as Mideast tensions spur haven demand

[SINGAPORE] Gold neared a six-year high after a US airstrike killed one of Iran's most powerful generals, ratcheting...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly