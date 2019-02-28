Bombardier to expand Singapore service centre by 2020

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
CANADIAN aerospace giant Bombardier is investing S$85 million to quadruple its Singapore service centre to 40,000 sq m by 2020, the company announced at a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday. The expanded centre will be the largest business aviation maintenance facility in Asia
