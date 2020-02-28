You are here

Home > Transport

Chinese ride-sharing cars install added layer of protection amid virus

Fri, Feb 28, 2020 - 3:51 PM

[BEIJING] As Wang Xiurong drives passengers around the Chinese capital amid the coronovirus outbreak, she has an added layer of protection: a plastic sheet separating her from her passengers.

Ms Wang had the sheet installed last week as part of a campaign by Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing, which says it is installing between 100 and 200 shields per day at each of 46 locations in Beijing at no charge to the drivers. The company also said it provides plastic gloves, face masks, and other protective gear to drivers.

During the outbreak, Ms Wang, 43, said on Thursday that she still drives her white Toyota Corolla for eight to 10 hours every day and disinfects it every four hours.

The coronavirus outbreak has infected roughly 78,500 people in China, with 2,744 fatalities.

REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 28, 2020 03:50 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares post worst weekly drop since 2008 financial crisis

[SYDNEY] Australian shares posted their worst weekly drop since the 2008 global financial crisis on Friday as fears...

Feb 28, 2020 03:47 PM
Transport

Hyundai Motor halts work at factory after worker tests positive for coronavirus

[SEOUL] Hyundai Motor shut down a factory in South Korea on Friday after a worker tested positive for the new...

Feb 28, 2020 03:41 PM
Transport

Rolls-Royce reports £852m operating loss on Trent 1000

[LONDON] Aerospace engineering firm Rolls-Royce reported a 2019 operating loss of £852 million (S$1.53 billion),...

Feb 28, 2020 03:41 PM
Energy & Commodities

Collapse of Singapore commodity firm leaves lenders exposed

[HONG KONG] Lenders including ING Bank NV have accused a Singapore commodities firm of fraud after it defaulted on...

Feb 28, 2020 03:37 PM
Government & Economy

New Zealand confirms first coronavirus case

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand confirmed its first coronavirus case Friday, saying a recent arrival from Iran who...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.