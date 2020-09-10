COE premium for Cat B cars tops S$40,000

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
WITH the exception of motorcycles, certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums for other vehicles all ended higher as a smaller quota and a longer bidding period amplified upward pressure.
At the end of the latest tender on Wednesday, the COE price for cars up to 1,600cc...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes