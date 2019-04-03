You are here

Home > Transport

COE prices close higher across the board

Wed, Apr 03, 2019 - 9:47 PM

doc74rggp0s2bn1erpse2lc_doc6uax7gh05eb1jj0kvgf6.jpg
Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums continued their upward trend, with prices closing higher across the board as the first round of bidding for April closed on Wednesday
SPH

[SINGAPORE] Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums continued their upward trend, with prices closing higher across the board as the first round of bidding for April closed on Wednesday (Apr 03).

The highest increase was seen in the open category, where the COE price jumped 17.5 per cent to $48,209, compared with $41,000 previously. The open category can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles, but is mostly used for bigger cars.

Yong Lee Seng Motor managing director Mr Raymond Tang said the spike could be due to motor dealers rushing to bid for vehicles ahead of an expected smaller supply of COEs during the May to July periodover the previous three months.

Meanwhile, both categories of cars saw increases of about 9.4 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

For larger cars, which are above 1,600cc or 130bhp, the COE price increased from $39,401 to $43,102.

For smaller cars, up to 1,600cc and 130bhp, the COE closed at $29, 159, up from $26, 659 two weeks ago.

The significantly higher COE prices for larger cars in recent bidding rounds could be driving consumers to choose smaller cars instead, noting the difference of almost $14,000 between the two categories, said Mr Neo Nam Heng, chairman of diversified motor group Prime.

In turn, the greater demand is driving the COE price for smaller cars up, a trend he believes will continue for the foreseeable future.

"There is still room for the price to go up," said Mr Neo.

The COE premium for commercial vehicles closed at $27,589, up slightly from $27,021 in the last round of bidding.

Motorcycle COEs inched up slightly, closing at $3,501, an increase of just $32 from $3,469 previously.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Transport

Broker's take: RHB says to take profit on ComfortDelGro, remains bullish on prospects

Uber's main rival in India plans to join London race

Ethiopian Airlines pilots followed Boeing's emergency procedures before crash: WSJ

Toyota to give royalty-free access to hybrid-vehicle patents: report

Tokyo prosecutors readying new case against Ghosn over Oman payments: report

Faulty 737 sensor in Lion Air crash linked to US repairer

Editor's Choice

BT_20190403_ABPLAN1_3741837.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Bold solutions needed for Singapore to be more self-sufficient in food

BT_20190403_SPUBER3_3741949.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Garage

Uber's Singapore hub a signal more will follow

lwx_hyflux_030419_1.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux's problems due to its own commercial decisions: EMA

Most Read

1 Hyflux saga demands better debt disclosure rules
2 SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims
3 UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd
4 Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament
5 Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

doc74rdwhfn7nppj6f4ncg_doc6ul1vg217tem8ing3qi.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Government & Economy

IRs to invest S$9b in major ramp-up of attractions; casino exclusivity period extended to 2030

Apr 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Apr 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing activity picks up in March, but electronics still in decline

Apr 3, 2019
Technology

Singapore aims to lead the way in Industry 4.0 efforts in Asean

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening