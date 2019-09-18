You are here

Home > Transport

COE prices end mixed in latest tender

Wed, Sep 18, 2019 - 4:46 PM

doc775o771bgmx17bduv8u5_doc6ux8btt7c49f4hzfhbb.jpg
CERTIFICATE of entitlement (COE) prices ended mixed in the latest tender on Wednesday (Sept 18) as private-hire firms propped up demand in an otherwise lacklustre market.
SPH

CERTIFICATE of entitlement (COE) prices ended mixed in the latest tender on Wednesday (Sept 18) as private-hire firms propped up demand in an otherwise lacklustre market.

COE premiums for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp settled at $31,759, marginally lower than the $31,783 seen two weeks ago. COE prices for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp ended at $37,000, up from $36,001 previously.

The premiums for Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but ends up mostly for bigger cars, closed at $40,000, up from $37,912.

Motor traders noticed private-hire firms submitted tranches of bids in the closing minutes of the tender. These players typically buy petrol-electric hybrid cars, which mostly exceed 1,600cc or 130bhp.

Meanwhile, commercial vehicle COE prices crept up slightly from $25,502 to finish at $25,556. Motorcycle premiums fell from $4,089 to $3,601.

THE STRAITS TIMES

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

Malaysia's Malindo Air confirms passenger data breach

MIT, Keppel DC Reit to issue shares to fund their respective data centre buys

Getting ready for the Fourth Propulsion Revolution

Rush-hour Hong Kong MTR train derails, eight injured

Experts expected to criticise US aviation authority over Boeing 737 MAX: source

EVs, batteries could draw bulk of GM's US$7b pledge to invest in the US

Editor's Choice

nz_sgx_180919.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Real Estate

HK turmoil: SGX-listed hospitality, retail, F&B firms to feel bigger impact

nz_celinetang_180931.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Securities watchdog looking into billionaire couple's purchase of Chip Eng Seng shares

nz_peklianguan_180919.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tiong Seng CEO, project director in CPIB probe

Must Read

Sep 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore's asset management industry grew at slower 5.4% pace to S$3.4 trillion last year: MAS

Sep 18, 2019
Stocks

Hot stock: Mapletree Industrial Trust jumps 4.3% after S$400m placement

nz_elderly_180931.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Asia least prepared against ageing, automation threats as Singapore leads in region: study

Image 2.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS aims to double Thai wealth business by 2023

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly