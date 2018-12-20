COE prices rise for small cars, motorcycles and Open category

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
CERTIFICATE of entitlement (COE) prices rose for three out of five categories in the latest round of bidding which ended on Wednesday. The premiums for small cars, motorcycles and Open category all climbed.
COE prices for cars up to 1,600cc closed at S$25,501, a rise from
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg